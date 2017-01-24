Man allegedly drives five times the limit through Biggenden

A DALBY man has been charged for driving through Biggenden allegedly more than five times over the legal blood alcohol limit.

Police have located a vehicle parked on the Maryborough Biggenden Road, Biggenden after reports the vehicle was swerving all over the road.

FRASER COAST TOP STORIES

Home could be demolished for road works in Tinana

Work starts on $44m building that will be a first for Coast

Roadworks are an accident waiting to happen: resident

The driver, a 26-year-old Dalby man, was reportedly located sitting in the vehicle with the keys in the ignition.

It comes after police nabbed five drink drivers on Fraser Coast roads over the weekend.

Police say the man refused a roadside breath test and was transported back to Maryborough Station where he has allegedly registered with a blood alcohol percentage of 0.252.

The man was charged with being in charge of a motor vehicle whilst under the influence and will appear in Maryborough Magistrates Court on February 22.