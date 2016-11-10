35°
Foot chase ends with man in police custody

Amy Formosa
10th Nov 2016

A 29-year-old man is in police custody after he allegedly evaded police and then took off on foot down a bush track.

When police attempted to pull the driver over on Boral Rd he allegedly sped off from police at 11.30pm Wednesday.

Hervey Bay Police Acting Sergeant Susan Collins said short time later police saw the vehicle on Bingham Rd near a bush track.

With the help of police dogs officers went on a foot chase and after about an hour of tracking were able to find the man.

Charges include evading police, driving without a licence in an unregistered and uninsured Mitsubishi pajero. 

A court date has not been set yet.

Topics:  crime evade police foot chase fraser coast

