A MAN has been allegedly caught trying to steal a stethoscope, a painting and a vase from a Hervey Bay medical centre.

Police report that the man entered a doctors suite in an Urraween clinic about midday on Tuesday.

The man allegedly pinched the stethoscope, but was caught by staff members while trying to steal the painting and the vase.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the man was known to the clinic's staff members.