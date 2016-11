A 36-YEAR-OLD man seen wielding a fence paling and allegedly threatening residents in Maryborough has been charged.

Police say the man threatened residents with the fence paling at a unit on Richmond St.

He was charged with public nuisance after the offence happened at 5pm on Thursday.

Police alleged the man also blew 0.076 per cent after he was taken to the watch house.

The man was given warnings in relation to his behaviour.

He will appear in Maryborough Magistrates Court on November 29.