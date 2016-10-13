Man avoided brother's kids because of child porn addiction

SICKENED by his addiction to viewing thousands child porn images, Heath Arron Ford did his best to stay away from children, even avoiding his own brother's kids out of fear of what might happen if he was left alone with them.

Ford 31, appeared before Maryborough District Court this week and pleaded guilty to one charge of possessing child exploitation material and one charge of using a carriage service to access child pornography.

The court heard Ford had no prior criminal history before his appearance and had spent no time in custody.

Crown prosecutor Susan Hedge said images had been discovered on three devices, including two iPhones and a Dell personal computer.

She said there were thousands of images "covering all six categories".

Ms Hedge said there were 389 images in category four involving the penetration of children and 27 images in category five that also featured depraved acts.

Police also investigated Ford's browsing history, much of which had been deleted.

But the five days that were available showed he had accessed a video and seen six galleries of photos involving child porn.

Ms Hedge said police did an interview with Ford where he said he had a "full on fetish".

She said it was worth remembering that this was not a victimless crime.

Defence barrister Paul Rutledge said his client started viewing images as a teenager when he was quite close in age to the children he was viewing.

However as Ford got older, he continued to look at children.

"He took pains to stay away from children, going to Fraser Island and not visiting his brother, who has children," Mr Rutledge said.

He said while Ford knew he was suffering from an addiction, he was worried about the possible repercussions of seeking help because of the stigma attached to those with a sexual interest in children.

"In one sense his arrest has been good for him," Mr Rutledge said.

"He is ngetting psychiatric help. His psychiatrist reports he had co-operated fully and has a desire to understand his interest in child pornography."

Mr Rutledge said his client would collect the images then delete them because he was trying to control his addiction, but ultimately he couldn't.

"He wants to change but he will need help and support."

Ford was sentenced to two years in prison to be released on a $1000 good behaviour order after four months.