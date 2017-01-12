Man bites officer after arrest for dangerous driving

POLICE believe a man narrowly missed a woman when he sped through a pedestrian crossing along Charlton Esplanade.

Witnesses reported the description of the car and numbers plates to police, who later found the suspect at an Eli Waters home.

Hervey Bay Police Sergeant Paul Jervis said the man was found at an address in Eli Waters soon after the alleged dangerous driving along Charlton Esplanade at Torquay about 8pm on Wednesday night.

When police confronted the man, a scuffle broke out and police will allege the man bit an officer.

A 23-year-old Hervey Bay man has been charged with one count each of obstruct police, serious assault police, and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

He is expected to appear in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on February 2.