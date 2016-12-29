Man carrying knives arrested in Urangan restaurant

Police arrested a man who allegedly walked around a Urangan restaurant with a knife.

CUSTOMERS at a Urangan restaurant fled in fear when a man, believed to be on drugs, entered the premises brandishing some knives he had grabbed from the establishment's cutlery container.

Police were called to the restaurant about 12.30pm on Thursday when the man, believed to be in his late 20s or early 30s, started scaring customers with his erratic behaviour.

A witness and restaurant employee told the Chronicle the man had entered and asked if he could use the business' phone to ring his mother.

"He was acting like someone was following him; he was hiding and ducking behind tables," the employee said.

"Then he grabbed some cutlery and I was worried for the families outside."

Although the man was not reportedly threatening customers, the witness said one family with two children left in fright.

"It was a bit confronting," he said.

"We ended up calling the police."

Detective Senior Constable Adam Quemard said no one had been hurt in the incident but they believe the man may have been under the influence.

"It was a bit unfortunate for the families that were shaken up," Det Snr Const Quemard said.

The man was arrested and is expected to be charged.