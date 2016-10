A 20-YEAR-OLD'S car has been impounded for 90 days after he was caught doing a burnout in Maryborough.

The man was turning right into Alice St when he did the burnout which caused smoke and noise in the area.

Police were doing patrols along at the time of the offence.

The man has been charged for wilfully making unnecessary noise and his vehicle has been impounded.

He will appear in court at a later date.