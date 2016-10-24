Man charged for theft after fraud offence

A 26-YEAR-OLD Fraser Coast man has been charged in relation to a theft and fraud offence in an incident earlier this month.

Following the incident, police attended a Hervey Bay pawn shop where they located a number of tools.

It was believed that these tools were stolen from a River Heads address in the offence.

The male person is due to appear in Hervey Bay Magistrates court on November 10.

Police from the Mary- borough Crime Unit charged the individual, which they said was made possible thanks to information from the public.