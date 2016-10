A 41-YEAR-OLD Maryborough man has been charged with wilful damage after throwing a police cup against a wall in the watch house.

The man was taken to the watch house after he was found stumbling on the corner of Alice and Ferry Sts where he was arrested for public nascence.

Police said once back in the cell he threw the plastic police cup multiple times against a wall causing it to break.

He was charged for wilful damage about 4.30am on Tuesday.