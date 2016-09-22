Man charged with glassing victim during bar brawl

A HERVEY Bay man has been arrested and charged with grievous bodily harm after a bar fight.

Detectives from Maryborough Criminal Investigation Branch arrested and charged the 31-year-old man on Wednesday.

It will be alleged at 9.40pm on September 17, the man was at a licenced premises when he became aggressive towards a 49-year-old patron.

The accused has reportedly approached the patron outside the main doors of the venue and smashed a glass into his ear, causing the ear to split open.

The man was charged and is due to appear in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on October 20.