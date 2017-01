A MAN has been charged with assault after an alleged fight in a public place during daylight hours.

The Maryborough Criminal Investigation Branch arrested and charged a 44-year-old Hervey Bay man with assault occasioning bodily harm on December 31.

It was alleged the victim and the man became involved in a fight on Charlton Esplanade, Scarness about 10am.

He is due to appear in Hervey Bay Magistrates court on January 19.