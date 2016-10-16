BREAKING: Man dead after vehicle rollover in Aramara

AN 80-YEAR-old man is dead following a single vehicle crash in Aramara.

His wife, also 80 years old, is in a critical condition and has been airlifted by LifeFlight to Brisbane.

They were involved in a single-vehicle rollover on the Maryborough-Biggenden Rd, near the Glenbar Rd intersection, earlier today.

The crash happened at about 10.30am.

The Queensland Police Service Crash Unit is investigating.

The family of the crash victims is yet to be notified.

The road has been closed in the meantime by police.

More to come.