A 34-YEAR-old man has been charged for throwing a large rock through a glass window of a Fraser Coast business.

It is alleged that between 1-4.45am on December 27, the man threw the rock at a business on Don Adams Dr, Hervey Bay.

He allegedly made admissions to the crime when located by Hervey Bay Police.

The offender, a New South Wales man, will appear in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court for wilful damage on January 12.