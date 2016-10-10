Man fined $1137 for speeding at Craignish

A FRASER Coast visitor has left the region with an expensive souvenir after he was caught more than 40kmh over the speed limit.

The 31-year-old open-licensed man was clocked travelling at 128kmh on Pialba-Burrum Heads Rd on Sunday afternoon.

The speed limit in which he was caught is 80kmh.

The man, who police said was not from Hervey Bay, was fined $1137 and docked eight points.

Hervey Bay Police took the opportunity to remind motorists of the Fatal Five, particularly given this area has claimed lives in the past.

