Man flown to Brisbane after suffering extensive burns

A MAN has been flown from Hervey Bay Hospital to Brisbane after suffering serious burns.



A statement from RACQ LifeFlight said the man, aged in his 60s, had suffered serious burns after an accident at home involving methylated spirits.



The man suffered burns to his upper torso, face and arms on Saturday morning.



He was flown to the burns unit of the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital for specialist treatment.



He travelled in a stable condition.



No further information was available.

