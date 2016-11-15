Man "off his face" while running through home with machete

A MAN who ran through a Pialba home with an 81cm machete in June has been described as being "off his face" while committing the offence.

Zeke William Gill pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay District Court to entering a dwelling to commit an indictable offence while armed, going armed in public to cause fear and assault for the incident.

Gill also pleaded guilty to wilful damage of police property and obstructing a police officer of their duties for his "appalling" behaviour immediately after he ran through the family home, with three children inside, wielding a machete.

The court heard that at the end of June this year, the now 26-year-old entered the home on Long St with the machete, convinced the family inside were keeping his "stuff" in their garage.

Defence Barrister Paul Rutledge said his client was "clearly off his face" on prescription medication at the time, but had his medication corrected while in pre-sentence custody.

Gill was given an 18-month sentence, with a parole date set for next month.