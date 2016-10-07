Man kicked in the head by a horse in Maryborough

A MAN in is in a stable condition after he was kicked by a horse on Friday morning.

Queensland Ambulance Service responded to the call at 6.20am.

Update: Male in his 60s taken stable to Hervey Bay Hospital after reportedly being kicked by a horse at #TinanaSouth at 6.20am. — Queensland Ambulance (@QldAmbulance) October 6, 2016

It is believed the horse kicked the man, aged in his late-60s, in the head at a Tinana South property. He was unconscious for a period of time.

He was taken to Maryborough Hospital in a stable condition before being transported to Hervey Bay Hospital.