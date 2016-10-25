Man pleads guilty to public stabbing in Mundubbera

A MUNDUBBERA man who stabbed another man in the neck last year will spend no more time behind bars after having his charge changed from attempted murder to unlawful wounding.

Shaun William Dennison appeared in Maryborough Supreme Court on Tuesday after pleading guilty to stabbing a then 41-year-old man in the neck and arm in a Mundubbera street last year.

The court heard that the two men were known to each other, and had both been in a relationship with the same woman.

Dennison offered to plead guilty to unlawful wounding, despite being charged with attempted murder, on September 26.

His plea was accepted by the court on Tuesday.

After Dennison spent more than 15 months in pre-sentence custody, Judge John Byrne sentenced him to three years imprisonment, and set the parole date to October 25.

More details to come.