Man robbed at knife-point in Torquay

Eliza Wheeler
| 17th Jan 2017 9:49 AM Updated: 10:11 AM
ARMED ROBBERY: Police have released a COMFIT image of a man who may be able to assist with their inquiries.
ARMED ROBBERY: Police have released a COMFIT image of a man who may be able to assist with their inquiries.

DETECTIVES are investigating an armed robbery that occurred in Torquay on January 14.

Around 4am, a 34-year-old man was walking along Ann St when he was approached by a man on a bicycle.

The man on the bike pulled out a knife and made demands for money.

The 34-year-old complied, handing over a sum of money from his wallet.

The man on the bike fled the scene.

He is described as being Aboriginal, approximately 40-years-old, 180cm tall with a slim build, black hair and brown eyes.

The 34-year-old man was not physically injured during the incident.

Investigations are ongoing.

Police have released a COMFIT image of a man who may be able to assist with their inquiries.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  fccrime

