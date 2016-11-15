Man severs fingers in circular saw accident at Tiaro

A TIARO man was airlifted to Brisbane after suffering significant injuries to his hand from a circular saw.

It is believed the man had severed several fingers during the incident at a Tiaro sawmill.

A spokeswoman from the Queensland Ambulance Service said paramedics had been called to the sawmill on Wilson's Rd just before 7am on Monday.

She said the man was in his 30s and was transported through to Hervey Bay Hospital.

An RACQ LifeFlight spokeswoman said a Brisbane-based rescue helicopter was tasked to pick up the man about 10am.

At 10.30am he was transported to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a stable condition.