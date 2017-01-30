Man spits at security guard during shopping centre fight

POLICE are looking for an 18-year-old who spat at a security guard during a fight at Station Square in Maryborough.

A disturbance broke out about 11am on Sunday.

Police said during the altercation a teenager spat in the face of the security guard.

The 18-year-old alleged offender hit his head on the concrete and was taken to hospital after the fight.

The offender had a cut to the eyebrow.

It's believed the teen had been kicked out of the centre by security in the past.

Anyone with information that may help police with the investigation is being urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.