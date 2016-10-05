Man started using marijuana after being 'crushed by car'

A MAN who was caught with drug utensils told a court he started using marijuana for pain relief after he was crushed by a car.

John Lachlan Yates, 54, appeared before Maryborough Magistrates Court this week and pleaded guilty to failing to dispose of a needle or syringe and possessing pipes or utensils.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Kath Stagoll said police raided Yates' Maryborough home and found the items.

He told police that he used to smoke cannabis when the utensils were found.

However he said he did not know who the needle belonged to when it was found behind his bedroom door, but could offer no reason for it not being disposed of correctly.

Defence lawyer Travis George said his client did not have a lengthy criminal history and nothing of a like nature.

He told the court that his client had been crushed by a car and the injuries and pain he had suffered had left him unable to run his own business.

"He used cannabis for pain control," Mr George said.

Yates was fined $400.