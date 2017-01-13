Man steals headphones from Jb and shoves them down pants

A MAN wearing a red cap and red t-shirt stole headphones worth $299 off the shelf at a popular electronics store in Hervey Bay and took off.

The man, believed to be in his late 20s or early 30s, took the Sony headphones about 4pm on Thursday.

He can be described as a tall man of a slim build.

The offender took the headphones off the shelf and tucked them down his pants before leaving Jb High-Fi

CCTV footage is being looked at.

Anyone with information that may help police with their investigations is being urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.