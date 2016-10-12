Man stole money from poker machine at M'boro hotel

A MAN who collected more than $100 from an unattended poker machine at Maryborough's Old Sydney Hotel has been ordered to repay the money.



Laurence Albert Nesbit appeared before Maryborough Magistrates Court this week and pleaded guilty to one charge of fraud.



The court heard Nesbit had gone over to the poker machine, which had a reserved sign on it.



He then collected a cash ticket for $109.37 and dishonestly claimed the amount, then left the premises.



Police found Nesbit on Lennox St and his clothing matched that seen in the CCTV footage.



He initially denied his involvement in the crime during an interview with police.



The court heard Nesbit and the victim were known to each other.



Magistrate John Smith told Nesbit he had more than $8000 in unpaid SPER debt that had not been paid for more than six years.



Nesbit, who represented himself, told Mr Smith eh couldn't afford to pay it.



"I've been homeless," he said, adding that he was receiving a disability pension.



Mr Smith told Nesbit that on this occasion he would receive a fine, but he wouldn't be so lucky again.



"Next time, bring your toothbrush - you'll be going into custody," Mr Smith said.



Nesbit was fined $750 and was ordered to pay compensation to the Old Sydney Hotel.

