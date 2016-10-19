Police seize machete following shopping centre threat

UPDATE: Police have seized two knives following threats at a shopping centre in Hervey Bay.

A 21-year-old woman has also been arrested for obstructing police and public nuisance.

Police have seized a butterfly knife and a machete following the incident which involved a 22-year-old man.

It is believed the man made threats at Urangan Central Shopping Centre earlier on Wednesday.

Police are continuing to investigate.

EARLIER: A 22-YEAR-OLD Police has been arrested and taken into custody after he allegedly made threats at a shopping centre.

Police were called to Urangan Central Shopping Centre just before 10am.

Officers are investigating alleged physical and verbal threats made to another person.