Police seize machete following shopping centre threat

UPDATE: Police have seized two knives following threats at a shopping centre in Hervey Bay.
A 21-year-old woman has also been arrested for obstructing police and public nuisance.
Police have seized a butterfly knife and a machete following the incident which involved a 22-year-old man.
It is believed the man made threats at Urangan Central Shopping Centre earlier on Wednesday.
Police are continuing to investigate.
EARLIER: A 22-YEAR-OLD Police has been arrested and taken into custody after he allegedly made threats at a shopping centre.
Police were called to Urangan Central Shopping Centre just before 10am.
Officers are investigating alleged physical and verbal threats made to another person.