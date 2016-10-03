27°
Man taken to hospital after Bruce Highway rollover

Blake Antrobus
| 3rd Oct 2016 9:39 AM
Ambulance generic
Ambulance generic

A MAN has been transported to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition after a single vehicle rollover on the Bruce Highway south of Maryborough.

Emergency crews attended the scene at 8:49am, after the man rolled his car off 8 Mile Rd near the Puma Petrol Station earlier this morning.

Police said there was no disturbance to traffic along the Bruce Highway.

The man was transported to Hervey Bay Hospital and remains in a stable condition.

More to come.

 

Topics:  bruce highway, crash, hospital, traffic

