Man taken to hospital after serious crash in Hervey Bay

Single vehicle crash, Pialba, November 7

A MAN who was on his way to seek medical attention is thought to have blacked out before a serious accident.

The motorist was driving to a medical centre when his car veered off the road and struck a tree.

The 37-year-old man first missed a turn-off from Main St in Pialba before losing control of his vehicle about 11.45am today.

Look at car following road incident:

The vehicle then careered into the tree on the side of Main St.

Hervey Bay Police Sergeant Darryn Morris said early accounts from witnesses indicated the man had blacked out.

"The exact cause of the incident is currently under investigation," he said.

The man's car was severely damaged on the passenger side which took the brunt of the impact after striking the tree.

An ambulance took the Urangan resident to Hervey Bay Hospital.

The man's condition has been described as stable, not critical.

Traffic flow on Main St was delayed but was soon returned to normal.