Man taken to hospital after roofing incident on Fraser Is.

A MAN was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital after a roofing accident on Fraser Island on Wednesday night.

Paramedics treated the man on the island for lacerations to his leg believed to be from a piece of roofing iron.

FRASER COAST TOP STORIES

The councillors who voted to sack the Fraser Coast CEO

Deputy mayor: Why I voted for the CEO's dismissal

Most venomous fish in world found near shore

Fraser Coast businesses struggle due to roadworks

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the man was doing work on the eastern side of the island at the time.

He had cuts to one of his legs and was taken to hospital by Marine Rescue Hervey Bay in a stable condition.