Man tries to get girlfriend to smuggle drugs into jail

A PRISONER at Maryborough Correctional Centre tried to make his partner smuggle drugs to him, then denied the drugs were his when she alerted police.

The 20-year-old man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared before Maryborough District Court this week, charged with aggravated supply of dangerous drugs within a correctional facility.

The court heard a stuffed toy full of a morphine replacement drug, had been delivered to the home of the man's partner.

It also included water balloons to transport the drugs, the court heard.

Crown Prosecutor Susan Hedge said this type of offending "struck at the heart of general deterrence".

Ms Hedge said despite his relative youth, the man's criminal history spoke to his inability to abide by the law.

She said part of that criminal history included a domestic violence offence against his partner, which added to the seriousness of his attempts to get his partner to bring drugs into the jail.

Defence barrister Paul Rutledge said his client was still in a relationship with the girl he had asked to bring him drugs and that he was trying to better himself in prison.

He said the man had completed certificates in various courses and was currently enrolled at the University of the Sunshine Coast.

Mr Rutledge said the man was completing a course within the prison that dealt with his issues with illicit substances.

He said the man aimed to be a civil or electrical engineer.

The man was now eligible for parole, but was unable to apply because of the charge.

Judge Tony Moynihan said the man had tried to procure his partner to deliver him the drugs that have arrived within the stuffed toy.

When she refused and told police, he then denied he had anything to do with the arrival of drugs at her home.

Judge Moynihan said the man also has a "serious history" of offending.

The man was sentenced to nine months in prison with a parole eligibility date set down for November 30.