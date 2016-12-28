Man who drove car into police officer to face court

A MAN who allegedly drove his car into a police officer on Christmas Eve will face court next month.

It will be alleged the 49-year-old man disobeyed a direction regarding parking and accessing a no entry area, became aggressive and resisted arrest at a Hervey Bay shopping centre.

The Hervey Bay man then allegedly drove his car towards an officer on several occasions, and struck the officer's hip.

When more police arrived he was removed from his car, arrested and transported to the Hervey Bay watchhouse.

He charged with assault police, assault obstruct police, disobey no entry signs and public nuisance offences.

He will face Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on January 19, 2017.