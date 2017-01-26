March along Esplanade to protest Australia Day date

A group of Australians are walking along Hervey Bay Esplanade to highlight the offence of Australia Day falling on January 26.

A GROUP of Australians from all walks of life are marching to highlight the offence of Australia Day falling on January 26.

About 50 Aussies, both Indigenous and non-Indigenous, gathered at Seafront Oval about 8.30am with some holding placards with the words "Always was, always will be".

During the march residents Chanting - 'save the date, so everyone can celebrate.'

Indigenous elder Aunty Nellie Clark said the day was about recognition of her people.

The group will continue to march along the Esplande all the way to Torquay where they will hold cultural dances.

They have invited the community to come along and discuss what the day means to Indigenous Australians.