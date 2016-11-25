29°
News

Mary River system continues to deliver the goods

25th Nov 2016 1:16 PM
A couple of local lads Mark and Eddie showing off their shark catch.
A couple of local lads Mark and Eddie showing off their shark catch.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

MUGGY days and afternoon storms have had a very positive effect on the fishing, more often than not overcast showery days give the fish more confidence and, combined with the upcoming new moon on Tuesday night, there's a lot of water turn. If I were a fish I'd be out and about.

Let's check out this week's fishing report.

Shane Kerr with a lovely flathead.
Shane Kerr with a lovely flathead.

Good news for anglers leading up towards Christmas - mud crabs are on the move around Kauri, Big Tuan and Maaroom Creeks. There are still a few rattlers in among them but the majority of crabs are quite full.

Estuary cod, blackall, grassy sweetlip and moses perch have been in numbers throughout the Sandy Strait, on the ledges and up the creeks.

Another positive note to these muggy days is that the mangrove jack are on fire.

Jacks have been reported throughout creeks and estuaries anywhere from Burrum Heads to Poona, and have mainly been taken on live baits, mullet strips or suspending lures.

Deep Creek has been fishing well for large jewies and grunter off the ledges and summer whiting and flathead working the flats on the making tide.

The whole of the Mary River system continues to produce the goods with reports of grunter, threadfin salmon and flathead all the way up to the barrage with herring, prawns or livies being the preferred bait.

And not to be outdone... his fishing mate Matt Sauer landed a few as well.
And not to be outdone... his fishing mate Matt Sauer landed a few as well.

And for the adrenalin junky there's plenty of bull sharks to keep you entertained.

Boaties who got out to our inshore reefs landed a feed or two - still with blueys on the chew and blackall with the occasional legal scarlet among the catches.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  fishing fraser coast hervey bay outdoor-living

How to survive a bushfire in your car

IT SOUNDS like a nightmare, but it can happen.

Eight reasons to join the RFS

SPREAD across 93% of Queensland, the Rural Fire Service has about 36,000 volunteers. And you could be one of them.

What if my insurer gives me grief?

CLAIMING your insurance cover after a natural disaster can go one of two ways. It can be a breeze, or like pulling teeth.

UPDATE: Search for fishing trawler off coast of Hervey Bay

UPDATE: Search for fishing trawler off coast of Hervey Bay

UPDATE 1PM: Marine Rescue Hervey Bay and Marine Rescue Bundaberg have been issuing messages via marine radio to help out with the search for a missing trawler.

Vandals strike school with bizarre and explicit graffiti

Random words were spray painted on classrooms.

New waterslides may mean loss of vegetation

Slater Roberts and Rhylie Finn are regulars at WetSide Water Park, and are looking forward to the new waterslides.

Two new waterslides are coming to the Wetside Water Park.

Brandis comment 'knife in the back': letter

When Attorney-General George Brandis said the Queensland LNP was "very, very mediocre”, it inflamed this writer's passions.

Talk about stabbing someone in the back, Mr Brandis!

Local Partners

New health clinic officially opens on the Fraser Coast

Galangoor Duwalami Primary Healthcare Service in Maryborough was a project five years in the making.

Your chance to say thank you to organ donors tomorrow

Jaydon Fuller is one of many residents on the Fraser Coast, whose life was saved thanks to an organ donation. He received a liver shortly after birth. Pictured with his mother Colleen and Ian Rogers.

Only 1% of people who die are eligible to be organ donors.

Man builds playground entirely out of packing tape

Artist Eric Lennartson is in the process of completing his huge tape sculpture at the Ipswich Art Gallery.

VIDEO:And here's where you can play on it.

Where to meet Santa on the Fraser Coast these holidays

Santa Claus is coming to the Fraser Coast. Four year old Jorja Dowman has been visiting Santa in the shopping centre since she was just six months old.

Don't miss your chance to tell him what's on your wishlist!

Countdown to Woodford Folk Festival begins

ECONOMIC BOON: Woodford Folk Festival is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. Photo Contributed

The first larger-than-life inhabitants have stepped into Woodfordia

Kelly Clarkson grateful she won't get pregnant again

Kelly Clarkson grateful she won't get pregnant again

Kelly Clarkson is "super thankful" she won't be having any more children after both she and husband Brandon Blackstock took measures to get sterilised.

Kanye West to remain in hospital over Thanksgiving

Kanye West will reportedly remain in hospital for several more days

Hamish and Andy ready to rock Rankins Springs

Hamish and Andy

Hamish and Andy to perform at Rankins Springs pub re-opening

Bindi Irwin wants to be a mum? Woman's Day thinks so

Bindi Irwin

“She’s got her whole life in front of her"

New TV Wizard of Oz is not what you're expecting

Adria Arjona leads Emerald City as the iconic Dorothy Gale

The trailer for a new adaptation of The Wizard of Oz will shock

Adele fans hit by scalpers as 3 more shows sell out

Adele captivated Kiwi fans by selling out three shows in one day

Fanning starts a new dawn after his ARIA win

Bernard Fanning is officially an ARIA winner.

Bernard Fanning starts recording sessions for his new album

DECEASED ESTATE

6 Bayrise Drive, Urangan 4655

House 3 2 2 Submit an Offer

Set on a huge 1383m2 allotment with welcoming established trees, manicured lawns and colourful gardens, this neat and tidy three bedroom, two bathroom home...

FOR THE PRICE ORIENTED BUYER

162 Torquay Road, Scarness 4655

House 3 1 1 Submit an Offer

3 x bedrooms Single garage Side access to workshop/shed 619m2 block 2 Streets from beach

IMMACULATE HOME. UNBEATABLE LOCATION

8 Eurong Avenue, Pialba 4655

House 3 2 3 Submit an Offer

Situated high on the hill in central Kawungan this immaculate brick and tile home is perfectly positioned to capture sea breezes with views across town to Fraser...

HUGE HOME ON DOUBLE BLOCK

53 Oleander, Kawungan 4655

House 4 2 5 Forthcoming...

Opportunity knocks for the astute home owner or investor with this large family home on a double block. Coming onto the market for the first time boasting 4 large...

LIFE STYLE , LOCATION and VIEWS

3 Eurong Avenue, Pialba 4655

House 4 2 2 Submit an Offer

Looking for a spacious home with a contemporary life style focus? You've found it. Looking for endless 240 degree sea views from your private entertaining deck?...

OWNER WANTS IT SOLD

6 Ungowa Avenue, Pialba 4655

House 3 2 2 Submit an Offer

Are you seeking a low maintenance GEM that's close and handy to everything in town? This incredible 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home, has just what you're after. Don't...

START HERE

1 Figbird Close, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 Submit an Offer

Amazing location, adjacent to the 4th tee this prime location has a large 4 bedroom, 2 bathrooms. Lifestyle and location this home won't last long on the market...

STYLE QUALITY VALUE

10 Lady Nelson Drive, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 2 Forthcoming...

THIS ONE OWNER HOME REPRESENTS, STYLE QUALITY VALUE ARE YOU LOOKING FOR A HOME THAT HAS, andbull; 4 BEDROOMS + 2 BATHROOMS? andbull; 2 LOUNGING AREAS...

Owners committed to sell

11 Carolyn Street, Dundowran Beach 4655

House 4 1 4 Forthcoming...

What a find this home is. It provides a lifestyle designed to offer the very best in coastal living. This is a contemporary low set house on an 800m2 block close...

Location Meets Luxury

5 Belmoreana Court, Dundowran Beach 4655

House 5 2 4 Forthcoming...

Prestigious Suburb of Dundowran Beach Bespoke in design and with opulence in abundance, this large home is an architectural statement that is uncompromising in...

How your home can earn you big $$$$ this Christmas

This luxury Twin Waters home rents out over Christmas for more than $6000 a week.

Home owners earning thousands renting out their homes this Christmas

2000 jobs at multi-million dollar Ipswich project

INSIDE: Artist's impressions of the interior of the new Eastern Heights aged care precinct.

Sub-contractors needed to build $15m aged care facility

Iconic beach shack rises from the ashes

Inspired by the Dailys stories on the need for beach shacks, popular Coolum restaurant MyPlace has transformed its inside into a beach shack.

And the iconic 'guitar house' saved for now

40,000 Queenslanders to receive rent discount

Housing generic.

40,000 tenants across Queensland will have their rent cut

Local builder in on ground floor for $3b housing development

Launch of Harmony Estate at Palmview. Artist impression of the development.

Tradies looking at a decade of job security and growth on Coast

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!