Mary River system continues to deliver the goods

MUGGY days and afternoon storms have had a very positive effect on the fishing, more often than not overcast showery days give the fish more confidence and, combined with the upcoming new moon on Tuesday night, there's a lot of water turn. If I were a fish I'd be out and about.

Let's check out this week's fishing report.

Shane Kerr with a lovely flathead.

Good news for anglers leading up towards Christmas - mud crabs are on the move around Kauri, Big Tuan and Maaroom Creeks. There are still a few rattlers in among them but the majority of crabs are quite full.

Estuary cod, blackall, grassy sweetlip and moses perch have been in numbers throughout the Sandy Strait, on the ledges and up the creeks.

Another positive note to these muggy days is that the mangrove jack are on fire.

Jacks have been reported throughout creeks and estuaries anywhere from Burrum Heads to Poona, and have mainly been taken on live baits, mullet strips or suspending lures.

Deep Creek has been fishing well for large jewies and grunter off the ledges and summer whiting and flathead working the flats on the making tide.

The whole of the Mary River system continues to produce the goods with reports of grunter, threadfin salmon and flathead all the way up to the barrage with herring, prawns or livies being the preferred bait.

And not to be outdone... his fishing mate Matt Sauer landed a few as well.

And for the adrenalin junky there's plenty of bull sharks to keep you entertained.

Boaties who got out to our inshore reefs landed a feed or two - still with blueys on the chew and blackall with the occasional legal scarlet among the catches.