Maryborough BMX club on track to the Gold Coast

ON TRACK: Maryborough BMX Club members Mackenzie Allan, Campbell Allan, Cadell Sheppard, Aiden Barsby and Aston Sheppard will compete this weekend.

A SMALL but talented team of Maryborough BMX Club's juniors will compete among the best at the Gold Coast.

Mackenzie Allan, Campbell Allan, Cadell Sheppard, Aiden Barsby, Jarrah Kelly, Harrison Browning and Aston Sheppard are all at Nerang for at least one of three major competitions.

Campbell Allan will compete in the Grands Assault, Browning in the Champbikx Series (more below) and the rest in the Nerang International.

While they have trained at Maryborough BMX Club most weeks. the Gold Coast trip doubles as the first major event in months for some riders as they return to the competitive arena.

With the next Central Queensland competition to be held at Harbour City (Gladstone) in February, it is an ideal hit-out for the young group.

A live stream of the Grands Assault will be available at www.epicentre. tv/events from 9.45am (AEST) today.