Maryborough BMX Club to host 300 riders for Twilight

MASSIVE WEEKEND: More than 300 BMX riders will make Maryborough their home for the weekend for the Maryborough Twilight event.

BMX: They're good at putting rubber to dirt, but little can prepare the Maryborough BMX Club for this weekend's excitement.

The club will host the Maryborough Twilight this Saturday, the last major event the club hosts for the year.

Maryborough BMX club publicity officer Rohan Allan said attendees could expect up to 300 riders flocking to the speedway this weekend, in what could be the biggest event for the club all year.

He spoke fondly of the 11-year age group and top three racing each other on the Saturday.

"We've got Thomas Tucker racing against Campbell Allan, who is number one in the 11-year section,” he said.

"We're trying to raise enough money for track changes, to get a Queensland title at Maryborough over the next few years.”

He also hinted at the possibility of Olympic candidates attending the weekend meet.

With the Twilight event attracting riders from as far as Brisbane, Allan said the community would also be sure to benefit from the event as well.

"Three-hundred riders come to this event, and not just them; they bring their families with them,” he said.

"It means they camp out, hotels are booked out in the area, and money is spent at shops.

"It's big for the Maryborough community.”

Having concluded the BMX season, Allan said he was looking forward to what was on offer for next year, stating the younger riders were showing a lot of potential.

"A lot of riders have made reps teams for Queensland and Australia, and we've got younger riders who are showing a lot of potential,” he said.

"But we're hoping this weekend will be a good and safe show for everyone.

"And we want to get the parents down to have a look; it's a very family oriented sport.”