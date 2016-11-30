32°
Maryborough celebrates its best indoor hockey season

30th Nov 2016 5:04 AM
ON FIRE: Maryborough indoor hockey players are training for state championships encounters.
ON FIRE: Maryborough indoor hockey players are training for state championships encounters. Contributed

MARYBOROUGH's indoor hockey community is celebrating one of its most successful seasons in recent times.

Over the last five weekends Maryborough Indoor Hockey has delivered success at the various Queensland State Team Challenges across the state.

A number of key milestones were achieved through results, including three state championship trophies and a host of Queensland selections.

Maryborough Indoor Hockey has never seen this much success in one season and is a testament to the hard work of our players and the leadership of all of our coaches.

From these State Team Challenges a number of players were selected to represent Queensland at the Australian Festival of Indoor Hockey to be held in Wollongong during January.

Other individual achievements were Diarmid Chappell was named the U13 Boys player of the tournament.

Success comes through hard work and all of our teams and our state players deserve all the praise for making Maryborough Indoor Hockey the powerhouse of regional indoor hockey.

Maryborough's players will be supported by a number of team officials from the area who will guide these athletes and others across the state in their respective national championships.

Maryborough hosted three of the six State Team Challenges.

