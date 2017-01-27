Maryborough Central Shopping Centre retail wish list

An $8 million revamp is underway at Maryborough Central Shopping Centre.

AS the $8 million refurbishment of Maryborough Central Shopping Centre continues, the community has put their ideas forward for potential retailers.

There is space for 30 new retailers and Kmart is high on the list for shoppers.

Shoppers would like to see Kmart.

Julie Beck believes Kmart would change everything at the shopping centre.

"You would no longer have empty shops," she said.

Carissa Mmacpherson has a long list of shops she would like to see including Spotlight, San Churro, Baskin Robbins, Cold Rock and the Body Shop to name some.

Sandra McClure would also love to have San Churro in the region.

Some other ideas included Starbucks, Boost Juice, Gloria Jeans, City Beach and even a food court and covered playground for the kids.

The 4000 square metre supermarket will be constructed within the shopping centre and will replace Supa IGA and Food for Less, which both closed at the centre last year.

Employment for 150 people will be available at the new store, with applications being accepted this month.