Maryborough City Hall clock is chiming once again

2nd Oct 2016 2:34 PM
Maryborough City Hall clock is chiming again.
Maryborough City Hall clock is chiming again.

THE Maryborough City Hall clock is chiming once again.

Restoration works on the 81-year old clock, which began in April, are now complete, Mayor Chris Loft said.

"I'm pleased that we were able to include more than 20 local contractors in the process which involved dismantling, cleaning and servicing of parts as well as replacing bearings where necessary," he said.

"The City Hall clock is an integral piece of the Maryborough CBD and it's wonderful to see and hear it working again."

One Maryborough local who could not be happier to hear the familiar chimes is Peter Olds from Olds Engineering.

Mr Olds has had a special fascination with the City Hall clock from the age of six, when he used to climb the tower with his father, William Olds Snr, to carry out regular servicing.

"The City Hall clock tower is iconic of Maryborough.

"The clock itself is a unique piece of machinery which represents our heritage and I'm pleased that great care was taken to ensure its historical integrity.

"I'd like to congratulate all those involved who carried out this work successfully."
 

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  clock, maryborough, restoration project

