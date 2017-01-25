Maryborough clothes shop is closing down

CLOSING DOWN: Kassidy's Maryborough will close its doors on Saturday. Owner Peter pictured with employee Charlotte Hills.

A SHOP in Maryborough that specialises in selling fashion and goods from around the world is preparing to close its doors.

Kassidy's, currently located in Station Square Shopping Centre, will have its last operating day on Saturday.

Co-owners Peter and Julieann Young also have a shop with the same name in Hervey Bay.

Mr Young said the decision to close the shop at the Maryborough location was not made lightly.

"It's been on the cards for a while but it's very hard to make the decision to go through with the closure,” he said.

"Especially as our family is from Maryborough and we live here.”

Mr Young and his wife Julieann opened the Maryborough Kassidy's in 2012.

Originally, it was located in Adelaide St but after the 2013 floods was shifted to Station Square.

"Before the shop, I worked in the mines so I say I gave up the mines to sell dresses,” he said.

In good news, the Kassidy's store in Stockland Hervey Bay Shopping Centre will remain open.

"We are going back to basics and working on getting a really good product,” Mr Young said.

"What we sell, summarised, is hippie-style clothes and ethical products.

"A lot of it is very colourful.

"Our products are from Thailand, India, and Nepal except for the tie-dyed products which my wife makes.”

Next week, Mr Young will head to Thailand to pick up some new items.

"The concept is that we travel to different places to get items for the shop,” he said.

Mr Young's biggest concern about the Maryborough shop's closure is the impact on staff.

"We have two very hard-working staff that will be needing new jobs,” he said.

That includes Charlotte Hill who has been working at Kassidy's since March last year.

"It's been a lot of fun,” she said.