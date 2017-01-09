Maryborough drivers unlucky in national title tilt

SPEEDWAY: Bryce Lack and (inset) Joel Berkley both reached the final at the SSA National Junior Sedan Titles at Mt Gambier.

JOEL Berkley recorded the best result out of Maryborough's five drivers at the Speedway Sedan Australia National Junior Sedan Titles at Mt Gambier.

The quintet, and their support crews, spent much of last week in transit from the Heritage City to the Borderline Speedway.

Berkley raced into the final after a win in the B Main, but a spin in the second lap and subsequent small oil fire cruelled his chances. He finished 17th in the A Main, with fellow local Bryce Lack 20th.

Lack finished fourth in the B Main, reaching the final by just 0.066 seconds.

Ashleigh Moller, Aaron Carswell and Dylan Keen all fell short of the final.

Maryborough Speedway's next event will be on February 18, headlined by the Junior Sedans Shannons Series final.