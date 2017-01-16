Maryborough forecast to break January record temp

MARYBOROUGH could break a record for the hottest day in January when another "extreme” heatwave blasts the Fraser Coast.

Just as the region was starting to cool down after the most recent scorcher, the worst of another heatwave expected to hit the region from Wednesday could bring a record breaking temperature on Saturday.

Bureau of Meteorology weather forecaster Sean Fitzgerald said while things could change, 39 degrees is the current maximum for Maryborough on Saturday which would be a record breaker.

"There is a possibility it may change depending on the direction of the winds,” Mr Fitzgerald said.

The current maximum January record for the Heritage City was 38.4 degrees on January 31 in 1995.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology's warning, a "severe” level heatwave will hit the region on Monday, before becoming "extreme” on Wednesday, and continuing through to the weekend.

Mr Fitzgerald said it was classic summer weather.

"We could see more heat-waves in January and February but we can only forecast seven days ahead so it's hard to tell at this stage,” he said.

Mr Fitzgerald said there was a high level of atmospheric moisture in the air adding to the intensity of the heat.

"Moist conditions make the heat feel even hotter,” he said.

Hervey Bay can expect a maximum of 35 degrees on Saturday.