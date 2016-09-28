Maryborough, Hervey Bay make top 50 Aussie small towns list

Keeping cool at Scarness - French tourists (L)Sev Kurt, Barbara Lambert, Charlene Bondoux and Maud Bourguignon enjoy the rising temperatures with a dip in the ocean. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle

IN A marvelous win for the Fraser Coast region, Hervey Bay and Maryborough have made Travel Treks Top 50 list of small towns in Australia.

Online airline price comparison site discountmyflights.com has been running a month-long contest to find the most irresistible, exotic, historic and postcard-worthy small towns in Australia.

FRASER ISLAND: One of the big tourist attractions on the Fraser Coast.

The company searched Australia's nooks and crannies for the most alluring towns, rich in culture, mouthwatering eats, regional wines, world heritage sites, picture-perfect scenery, funky shops and tree-lined streets before short listing the top 50 from the hundreds of nominations.

Aimed at encouraging the overseas travel market to explore the hidden gems of the Land Down Under, Hervey Bay and Maryborough joined the list which includes Aussie icons Esperance, Mackay, Katherine and Longreach.

REGION'S WILDLIFE: Tourists come to Hervey Bay and Maryborough to see the area's unique Australian wildlife. Contributed

Fraser Coast Regional Councilor with the tourism portfolio Stuart Taylor said he was pleased to hear both Hervey Bay and Maryborough had made the list.

"This is welcome news, our recent campaigns have reinforced our natural encounters, so it's nice to hear that the message is going even further afield," Cr Taylor said.

"Independent lists like this that reach international markets spread the word that the Fraser Coast is full of surprises and well worth a visit if you want to experience that authentic Australian lifestyle.

"Experiential Tourism is growing worldwide, so being identified as a town or region that typifies the best of Australia is a very positive step for us."

Maryborough City Hall.Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle Alistair Brightman

In its summary of entrants Travel Trek says it was easy to marvel at the major city centres, but travelers who only explored Australia's largest cities were missing out on what truly made the country tick.

To find out more about the Fraser Coast, head to visitfrasercoast.com.au.

To see the list, head to discountmyflights.com.au/traveltreks/australias-top-50-small-towns.