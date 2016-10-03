Maryborough, Hervey Bay to hit tops of 30°C this week

The Fraser Coast will experience some warm weather over the next week.

TONIGHT could be the last bit of rain we see all week, with Maryborough and Hervey Bay forecast to hit tops of 30°C throughout the week.

The Bureau of Meteorology forecast the evening to see wet weather originated from a cold front moving across northern and central parts of Australia, which picked up moisture along the way.

Rainfall predictions from Weatherzone show residents in Hervey Bay can expect anywhere between 20-30mm overnight.

A spokesperson from the Bureau of Meteorology said the rain was expected to clear off the coast by tomorrow morning, which in turn would usher in warmer temperatures to the region.

"Maryborough and Hervey Bay can expect to see quite warm weather, with a high pressure system building over the week and hanging around until early next week,” the spokesperson said.

"There will be cooler mornings, but otherwise we can expect to see almost a week of near 30s for Maryborough.

"Hervey Bay will be marginally cooler thanks to afternoon sea breezes, but it will still be quite warm and sunny.”