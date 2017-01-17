SOLD: Maryborough hotel under new ownership

RUNNING their own business is nothing new to Sharon and Stephen Crane, but this is their first go at operating a pub.



The Craignish couple bought the Royal Hotel in Kent St late last year and are now dividing their time between their Hervey Bay business, All Mobile Detailing, and their pub.



Sharon said she and her husband loved working for themselves.

"We've pretty much always worked for ourselves," she said.



"You can't really go back from that to working for someone else."

Sharon said the Hervey Bay business had kept the couple busy, detailing everything from boats, cars and caravans to motorcycles and even a plane.

But when the opportunity to buy the hotel came up, Sharon said the couple did their research, decided the price was right and they've been enjoying the friendly atmosphere of the Heritage City ever since.



"There are really, really lovely people in Maryborough," Sharon said.



"The town has so much history, it's interesting to work here every day."



While the pub is keeping Sharon busy, Stephen is continuing to operate their detailing business - and the couple have four school-aged children to keep them busy as well.



"The youngest starts school next week," Sharon said.



Sharon said so far Thursday and Friday night had proven to be the busiest times for the business.



Every Friday night the hotel has live entertainment and on a Thursday, patrons get the opportunity to perform karaoke with a live band.



"People love it," Sharon said.



In 2015 the Royal Hotel opened its doors for the first time in seven years after it was purchased and renovated by Maryborough's Dale Beikoff.



At the time Dale said his fond memories of the heyday of the pub were behind his decision to buy it and renovate it.

