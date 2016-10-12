25°
Maryborough inmate is on the verge of death

Annie Perets
| 12th Oct 2016 5:00 AM

A PRISONER from the Maryborough Correctional Centre is fighting for his life after allegedly being struck on the head by a mop bucket.

Together Union representative Ian Barber said that three other prisoners were now in isolation as a result of the attack.

"These buckets are big and heavy; they're pretty substantial weapons," he said.

"Fill them with water, and they're even heavier."

The inmate was taken to a Fraser Coast hospital for an original check-up on October 8, but was later returned to his cell.

A staff member noticed the man was unwell, which prompted more medical attention to be provided. The prisoner was then transferred to the Gold Coast Hospital.

"I'm told that he is not expected to live," Mr Barber said.

"With the overcrowding going on in the correctional centre, it's a good thing they spotted that the guy was in trouble.

"My worry is, why did they bypass Sunshine Coast, and Brisbane to get to the Gold Coast?"

Mr Barber said it could have easily been a staff of the correctional centre on his deathbed in this instance.

"I'm surprised it was an inmate and not an officer," he said.

"Officers make easier targets."

The attack comes in a weekend filled with violent events at the prison.

Another separate incident on Saturday night resulted in an inmate also being taken to hospital.

"From my understanding, he is in a critical condition too," Mr Barber said.

And on Friday, another inmate sustained a minor injury and needed medical attention on-site.

The Chronicle believes this was sparked by a bite from a prison dog.

The three incidents have been referred to the Queensland Corrective Services Investigation Unit, a Queensland Corrective Services spokesperson said.

They also emphasised that no staff member was hurt.

Mr Barber partly blamed prison overcrowding and prisoner boredom for the series of events.

"The overcrowding is building tension, accidents and the level of violence has increased," he said.

"The prisoners need something to aspire to, and keep them busy - it might just take the edge off things," he said.
 

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  crime, fraser coast, maryborough correctional centre, prison

