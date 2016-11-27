PARANORMAL investigator Kade Jones best summed up his recent investigations into Maryborough ghosts like this:

"Maryborough is, by far, Australia's most haunted town.”

He says this after spending the last few days at the Maryborough Military and Colonial Museum and City Hall, where he and a fellow crew of investigators from Encompassing Australia picked up numerous happenings around the buildings.

While calling it a rough night, Mr Jones said he'd rather be "spooked than sore.”

"It was bloody fantastic; Friday was an interesting kettle of fish with what happened at the Gallipoli room. There were bangs coming out of there, and we wandered in to take a look.

"We started doing some voice recordings, and all you could hear was this really deep breathing. I thought it was one of the other two with us.

"During the third recording, we asked for names and what happened to this person, and when I asked him if his name was lieutenant-colonel Wilson, I heard a grunt.

"When we were doing a final sweep at 6am, we suddenly saw (on CCTV) a ball of light on the mid-level landing to the Gallipoli room on the balcony, and another just on the top floor. They joined together to make this mass and flew off in another direction, but they came from two different directions.”

Looking for ghosts at the Maryborough Military & Colonial Museum - (L) Hayden Lowry, Kade Jones, Lara Jefcoat, Alexander Leopold and Emma Critchell. Alistair Brightman

Things didn't fare any better for the group when they stayed at the City Hall, where Mr Jones said the particular spirit was "playing games” with the group.

"We certainly picked up the ghost locations, and some very crucial things, but whatever was in the City Hall was playing with us,” he said.

"We heard the klunk of distinct metal sounds, and realised there was a metal ladder, so we sat there and tried to introduce ourselves.

"Then rear CCTV cameras picked up three orbs coming toward the camera, before disappearing.

"When packing up and just disconnecting the DVR, out of the corner of my eye I saw this green light in another room - I walked in and caught a whiff of a strange smell; something old and mouldy.”

All in all, he is convinced that Maryborough is far more haunted than most other places the group has visited.

"I can certainly guarantee that there's no other street like Wharf St that is as haunted; the sites have got the actual historical story, they are genuine events,” Mr Jones said.

"It was very worthwhile, if we had our time, we'd love to do it again.”

The group will return to Maryborough in February to visit another undisclosed location.