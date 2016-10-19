30°
Maryborough jetty to be demolished and replaced

19th Oct 2016 5:00 AM
Cr Daniel Sanderson moved the vote.
Cr Daniel Sanderson moved the vote.

THE Department of Transport and Main Roads plans to demolish the Maryborough Jetty following a mooring accident.

But Fraser Coast Regional Council disagrees and will call for the jetty to be upgraded instead.

The department told the council the jetty would go to make way for for a new jetty along the river, a project the council says would cost $3-$4 million.

But because the DTMR did not spell out its plans to reinstate the jetty, the council will tell the DTMR it does not support demolition without a sustainable replacement solution.

The council will ask the DTMR not to demolish the jetty until it is told in detail what the replacement plans are.

Cr Daniel Sanderson moved a motion to that effect and it received unanimous support from councillors.

"It's been there for many generations, so it either needs to be replaced or it will face backlash from the community,” Cr Sanderson said.

"We're definitely working with the State government to give their support for the new jetty, and advocate for our local member to try and save it.”

Council had been asked to erect a public sign on October 7 detailing the damage and decomissioning.

The mooring incident occurred in late September.

