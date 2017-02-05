Maryborough nurses bring gastroenterology to the world

Maryborough nurse Kris Dodd and gastroenterology nurse coordinator Kim West will be a part of several programs training nurses in Myanmar and Timor this year.

MARYBOROUGH nurses Kris Dodd and Kim West will soon be making a world of difference on the global stage of nursing.

The pair have been selected to attend separate trips with the Australian & New Zealand Gastroenterology International Training Association (ANZGITA) to help train nurses across the world in gastroenterology (digestive disorders) later this year.

Ms Dodd will join several nurses and doctors from Australia and New Zealand in Myanmar in teaching and training local nurses in gastroenterology between March 6-17.

"We'll be giving lectures to nurses and working with them to set up systems, make sure the practice is safe...it's a two-week job,” she said.

"I'm very excited - we do a lot of endoscopy work here in Maryborough, so it's good to be able to share the knowledge and skills with others.”

Ms Dodd hasn't let an earlier bowel cancer diagnosis stop her either, and now considers hereslef an advocate for the bowel cancer screening program/

"I wasn't able to do a program with Mercyships in Africa...but now I'm a survivor, and this opened up,” she said.

"I'm going with amazing people, who have done amazing work in this field...I'm hoping we can make a difference over there.”

Later in June, Ms West will attend a separate program in Timor-Leste, working to train local doctors and help provide additional equipment to the hospital.

"I'll be providing the training, helping the nurses to work with patients,” she said.

"We have made an impact in the past...(and) I'm trying to encourage other nurses going into this.

"It's a very humbling thing to do.”