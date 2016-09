Maryborough Open House - St. Paul's Church - Jake,8, and Taylah,10, Scott soak up the atmosphere. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle

OVER the weekend, 28 buildings will be open on Saturday, and 16 beautiful gardens will be open on Sunday, for the fifth Maryborough Open House.

Buildings to be open include Baddow House, a WW II Air Raid Shelter, Goods Shed at the Railway Station and the Freemasons' Hall.

Information about the buildings, gardens and events is available at the website www.maryboroughopenhouse.com.au.