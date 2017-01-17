Maryborough police expanding volunteer program

THE Maryborough Police Patrol Group is looking to expand its Volunteers in Policing (VIP) program.

This program involves local volunteers working with police to address customer service, community safety and crime prevention needs in the community.

To apply, grab a form from the Maryborough Police Station. Applications must be received by the close of business February 10.